Michael Madsen Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death has been revealed for beloved character actor Michael Madsen, known for his roles in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill.
Madsen’s cardiologist revealed that the actor died of heart failure on Wednesday days after his body was discovered at his Malibu home. Masden’s cardiologist also said that his history of alcoholism and heart disease contributed to his heart failure.
“An autopsy will not be conducted because Madsen’s cardiologist signed his death certificate, and that the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has closed its investigation into Madsen’s death and listed his death as from natural causes,” noted PEOPLE.
“Spokespersons for the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment,” it added.
At the time of his death, the local sheriff’s department confirmed to NBC4 Los Angeles that he appeared to have died from natural causes and no foul play was suspected.
“What we understand is Michael had a cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in his Malibu home earlier this morning,” Madsen’s manager Ron Smith said at the time of his death.
“My brother Michael has left the stage,” Madsen wrote in a statement to Variety. “He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother — etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark.”
“We’re not mourning a public figure. We’re not mourning a myth — but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes — gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable — half legend, half lullaby,” she added. “I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother. Thank you to everyone reaching out with love and memory. In time, we’ll share how we plan to celebrate his life — but for now, we stay close, and let the silence say what words can’t.”
