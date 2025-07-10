Michael Madsen Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death has been revealed for beloved character actor Michael Madsen, known for his roles in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill.

Madsen’s cardiologist revealed that the actor died of heart failure on Wednesday days after his body was discovered at his Malibu home. Masden’s cardiologist also said that his history of alcoholism and heart disease contributed to his heart failure.

“An autopsy will not be conducted because Madsen’s cardiologist signed his death certificate, and that the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has closed its investigation into Madsen’s death and listed his death as from natural causes,” noted PEOPLE.

“Spokespersons for the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment,” it added.

At the time of his death, the local sheriff’s department confirmed to NBC4 Los Angeles that he appeared to have died from natural causes and no foul play was suspected.

“What we understand is Michael had a cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in his Malibu home earlier this morning,” Madsen’s manager Ron Smith said at the time of his death.

Madsen’s sister, Virginia Madsen, remembered her brother as a “poet disguised as an outlaw.”