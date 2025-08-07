Trump Says Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon Could Lose Late-Night Shows: ‘They’re Next’

President Donald Trump suggested that late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel could face the same cancelation as Stephen Colbert.

Speaking with reporter Brian Glenn during a White House press conference, Trump was asked about the cancelation of Stephen Colbert and the possible ending of Howard Stern’s show on SiriusXM.

“Do you think the ‘hate Trump’ business model that’s been in the entertainment business is going out of business because it’s not popular with the American people?” asked Glenn.

“Well, it hasn’t worked. And it hasn’t worked, really, for a long time, and I would say pretty much from the beginning. Colbert has no talent,” remarked Trump. “I mean, I could take anybody here. I could go outside in the beautiful streets and pick a couple of people that do just as well or better. They’d get higher ratings than he did. He’s got no talent.”

“Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They’re next. They’re gonna be going. I hear they’re gonna be going. I don’t know, but I would imagine because they’d get– you know, Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported last month, CBS announced the cancelation of Stephen Colbert’s show, calling it a “financial decision.”

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise” in May of 2026,” executives said in a statement. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The end came just days after Stephen Colbert denounced his parent company’s $16 million settlement with Trump, calling it a “big, fat bribe” for the Skydance merger. Critics of the cancelation claimed that it was a political retaliation, but evidence showed that Colbert was costing the network $40 million a year in losses while employing a full crew of 200 people. In response, President Trump celebrated the cancelation.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show,” the president said.

Colbert responded to the president during and told him to “go fuck” himself.

