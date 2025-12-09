Watch: David Spade Blasts Mall Tree-Lighting Ceremony for Refusing to Use the Word ‘Christmas’

Comedian and actor David Spade blasted a mall tree-lighting ceremony for refusing to use the word Christmas. “You’re not allowed to slam someone else’s religion,” Spade said, pointing out a stark double standard.

“Christmas is taking a little bit of a beating lately. It is December, and I saw the other day there was a tree lighting ceremony for the Christmas tree in some dopey mall,” the Joe Dirt star said during Sunday’s episode of the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast.

“But it said ‘tree lighting ceremony,’ and they were careful not to say the word Christmas during the whole ceremony,” Spade continued, before asking, “Why? So it’s just a tree?”

“I would understand if you said, ‘They’re doing the tree lighting at the Grove’ or whatever — but to consciously avoid that [Christmas], then what is the tree for? A December to remember? Is it a Lexus dealership?” the Tommy Boy star added. “Isn’t it for Christmas?”

Carvey chimed in, noting, “I know a lot of different kinds of people, before acknowledging, “I’ve never met someone from another religious faith that was upset about a Christmas tree.”

“I’d say stop that bullshit,” Spade said, to which the Wayne’s World star replied, “Yeah, because everyone loves Santa and the tree.”

“Right, we like all things about it,” Spade added.

Carvey then shared his view that while Christmas is a religious holiday for Christians, it is also “a fun holiday” for everyone else, adding, “I don’t like the thought police, I don’t like to have words I can’t use.”

“Right,” Spade concurred, adding, “I don’t like the anti-Christian view, because Christmas, to me, wasn’t really about that, because I am Christian, but I’m–” before Carvey interjected, suggesting, “You’re secular.”

“I’m just more spiritual,” the Grown Ups actor clarified. “But is this where we get the hammer? You can’t say that about anyone else.”

“We’re taking a beating down in Africa. It’s like, this is not the year to be Christian, I will tell you that, that’s for sure,” Spade added, likely referring to the current persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Spade went on to point out that the Christian faith is treated differently from other religions, noting, “There’s so many things with different religions. You’re not allowed to slam someone else’s religion.”

While Spade never name-dropped which mall tree-lighting ceremony, the comedian’s comments come after the Democrat-controlled city of Portland faced backlash for hosting its annual tree-lighting ceremony, which axed the word “Christmas.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.