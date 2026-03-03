Nolte: Luigi Mangione Musical Will Play Miles from Murder Scene

Luigi: The Musical will premiere in New York City this summer, mere miles from where Luigi Mangione allegedly assassinated the father of two children.

The show is already a hit in far-left San Francisco.

Prosecutors say Mangione gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood in December of 2024. The motive was to make a statement about the American health care system. “These parasites had it coming,” Mangione reportedly wrote on a note found on him during a police search.

The political left immediately embraced the accused murderer as one of their own. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins promoted Mangione’s defense fund. NBC’s Law & Order presented him as a folk hero. The always nauseating Taylor Lorenz openly cheered and celebrated the murder. Jon Stewart’s Daily Show audience booed news of Mangione’s capture.

During a court appearance in December of last year, a group called “Cougars for Luigi Mangione” revealed their sick selves.

Here’s how the musical described itself:

It’s a “dark comedic musical,” full of social commentary, according to representatives of the show. It takes a fictionalized look at the high-profile people held together at the Metropolitan Detention Center, New York City’s only federal jail: Mangione, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Sam Bankman-Fried. “‘Luigi: the Musical’ uses comedy to bring deeper questions to the surface,” creator Nova Bradford said in a statement. “Why did this case garner the reaction that it did? And what happens when people stop trusting their institutions?”

From a glowing review of the San Francisco show:

The cast’s stand-up roots shine in their impeccable deadpan deliveries and perfectly timed irony. As Luigi, Stein oozes Italian charm and sex appeal, slipping in a slow, subtle strip tease mid-song. Lucas’s Diddy is pure narcissistic swagger, strutting the stage with diva energy. Margatini’s SBF offers such an earnest explanation of his crimes that you almost believe he believes his own bullshit. While each actor enjoys standout moments, the piece clicks best as an ensemble effort.

Over the last decade or so, we have seen the left become more and more openly evil. Shout your abortion! Sexualizing children. The gender-affirming mutilation of kids. Queering everything. Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder. Attacking Charlie Kirk’s widow. Violently protesting to protect murderers, child rapists, and drug runners from deportation. Releasing violent criminals. Embracing political violence like never before. And now this, the folk hero-ing of a man accused of murdering a husband and father in cold blood.

Heaven help us if these sociopaths ever grab hold of national political power again. America will quickly become the failed states of California and Minnesota.