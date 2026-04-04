Elliot Page to Host ‘All-Trans’ Shakespeare Production This Summer

Elliot Page, formerly Ellen, will be hosting an “all-trans and non-binary” production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It this summer – similar to Sir Ian McKellen’s production of Twelfth Night last year.

Page will be teaming with the Trans What You Will Theatre organization and will “join live from New York to open the premiere of the show on 24 July,” per Diva Magazine.

This new production follows the success of Trans What You Will Theatre’s debut production in July 2025 of Twelfth Night, opened by Sir Ian McKellen. The production raised £8,000 for trans charity Not a Phase and sold 2,300 tickets. This production of As You Like It will take place at The Space Theatre in London, while being live-streamed globally. A production of Twelfth Night will also be staged in Barcelona on 1 August. This will mark the first time the company has taken its work outside of the UK.

Page hailed the production as honoring Shakespeare’s skill for writing “characters who defy easy categories.”

“Shakespeare wrote characters who defy easy categories long before we had language for it – and that feels as relevant now as it ever has. Trans What You Will is proving that these stories have always belonged to us, and I’m honored to support that work. Can’t wait to share this with an audience,” said Page.

Phoebe Kemp, the director of both productions, said the production will serve counter to the “oppression” facing the transgender community worldwide.

“I am delighted to be back directing another of Shakespeare’s gendery plays for Trans What You Will! I am so excited to dive into all the queerness and gender exploration within As You Like It,” said Kemp. “The trans community is still facing worsening oppression worldwide, and the opportunity to counter that with joy is an honour. Can’t wait to share with you all what we create!”