Watch: Trump Trolls Hollywood Celebrities with AI Video of Himself as a Doctor Curing Their ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

President Donald Trump trolled some of his biggest celebrity critics on Wednesday night by sharing an AI video mocking them for having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” The video also depicted the president as “Doctor Trump,” who advised his patients suffering from TDS to “turn off fake news” and drink a Diet Coke in order to feel better.

“Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Doctor Trump, and I have a treatment plan,” the president’s AI character said in the video, as the reassuring tones of a pharmaceutical ad played in the background.

“Let’s hear what some of my patients have to say,” Trump’s AI depiction adds, before the footage cuts to a montage of fake testimonials featuring AI characters of several left-wing celebrities that have complained about the president in recent years.

Watch Below:

A faux Rosie O’Donnell appears in the first clip, saying to the camera, “I have been suffering for over a decade, and after listening to Doctor Trump, I can see some results.”

“Man, I’ve been suffering for years,” an AI creation of John Leguizamo states, adding that he “really didn’t believe there was help out there” until he “came across this video on TV.”

In the third clip, an AI-generated version of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg declares, “I really thought I was a lost cause, [that] this was going to affect me for the rest of my life… but after using the treatment plan, I can see a difference.”

“I really wasn’t sure I could help some of these people,” President Trump’s AI character says. “They were so far gone, I wasn’t really sure.”

The footage then switches to an AI depiction of actor Edward Norton, who says, “I had no idea how much this was affecting my life.”

The Fight Club star — who, in real life, was once widely regarded as one of the standout actors of the 1990s — adds, “My work has slowed down. I’m hardly recognizable anymore. I just needed help.”

“I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, constantly angry, I made everyone miserable around me,” AI Robert De Niro laments in the next clip, before the video cuts to a depiction of Julia Roberts, who admits, “I feel like I’ve aged 20 years in the last two years,” adding that she “really starting to worry” about her future.

The AI video concludes with President Trump’s character asserting, “The treatment is simple: Turn off fake news. Say your prayers. And if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke — like me — and you’re going to see a remarkable difference in your life.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.