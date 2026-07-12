Watch: ‘Die Hard’ Star Robert Davi Blasts NYC Mayor Mamdani over Neighborhood Map Omitting Little Italy

Die Hard and Goonies star Robert Davi ripped New York City’s socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani Friday after the mayor’s office released a map of Big Apple ethnic neighborhoods that omitted Little Italy.

Last week, city hall stirred controversy after putting out a map titled “New York City Immigrant Enclaves” that featured 30 ethnic neighborhoods. The map was meant to celebrate the city’s diversity for the tourist trade. But critics quickly pointed out that Mamdani’s map made no mention of the city’s long-standing Italian, Irish, and Jewish neighborhoods.

Davi, 75, who was born in Astoria, Queens, took it to Mamdani and called him a “jerk,” in a post to X on Friday.

“I hope every New York Italian American and Irish American spits on you when they see you,” Davi said to his followers. “I would spit on you if I saw you. Shame on you, you garbage man. Shame on you. Respect the city you’re in and understand the people who helped build it.”

“My grandparents came from Sicily and Naples and they taught me, speak the English. This is America. God bless America,” he added.

“My grandfather enlisted in World War I and got wounded three times … he helped build New York City as an immigrant, an Italian immigrant,” he said.

The conservative actor went on to insist that the “leftist Marxist Communist” mayor should leave the United States.

“Go back to where you were born, Mamdani,” Davi said. “You don’t belong in America.”

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, and moved to the U.S.A. when he was seven.

Davi added that foreigners should not be allowed to move to the U.S. and then get elected to office.

“You should spend time in America, at least a generation, especially those of you that come from a country that has a totally different philosophical ideology bent,” he said.

The mayor’s office has defended its exclusionary map by blaming the previous administration, and said that the tourist program was developed by the Eric Adams administration. Mamdani’s spokesman also insisted that the Irish, Jewish, and Italian neighborhoods will be added in a forthcoming map update.

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