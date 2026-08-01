The White House unapologetically used anti-ICE, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s music in a new video celebrating the president’s deportation successes, but the audio on the social media clip has since been disabled.

The White House’s TikTok video featured Bad Bunny’s tune, “LA MuDANZA,” playing along with a montage of videos and photos of illegal aliens being led off in cuffs by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

The video opens with the president waving and smiling as Bad Bunny sings: “A round of applause for mom and dad, because they really crushed it” in Spanish.

The video is captioned “A round of applause for Donald J. Trump because he really crushed it,” as well as “We’re making America great again.”

At the time of this writing, Bad Bunny has not made any public statement on the video, but the sound on the post has been disabled. When a user clicks the audio icon to hear the music, an error message displays: “This sound isn’t available.”

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was panned for his un-American and, in some parts, pornographic Super Bowl Half Time show early this year. The performer has a long history of bashing America and the Trump Administration — particularly ICE.

In one case, he said, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” at the Grammys in February.

Last year he affirmed that he won’t perform on the U.S. mainland because of Trump’s immigration policies.

“People from the US could come here [to Puerto Rico] to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world,” he told I-D magazine in 2025. “But there was the issue that … ICE could be outside (my concerts). And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

He also instilled his love for destructive wide-open borders in one of his songs.

In the music video for his song, “NUEVAYoL,” Bad Bunny placed a Puerto Rican flag over the forehead of the Statue of Liberty, and then featured a Trump impersonator’s voice saying, “I made a mistake. I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans …”

In addition, the rapper attacked ICE in June of last year on Instagram after immigration officers were seen taking illegals into custody in Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina. Bad Bunny ripped ICE on his Instagram account, writing in Spanish, “Those motherfuckers are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela. Sons of bitches, instead of letting the people alone and working.”

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