Police forces across England are launching special patrols, including armed and plain-clothes officers, to protect Jewish communities through Rosh Hashanah and the High Holy Days in September.

Special patrols of “high-visibility” officers, armed police, and undercover groups are being deployed by several British police forces in the coming days to protect the Jewish community, synagogues, and other “key Jewish locations”, they have said.

The West Midlands Police was one force to announce what the Jerusalem Post identified as Operation Tishrei patrols, and stated “Antisemitic incidents have been rising internationally since 2023 and have included a number of fatal attacks in the UK and globally”, but fell short of explaining why this might be the case.

They said there would be a “increased police presence in key areas across the force to provide reassurance.”

Thames Valley Police also said they would be deploying extra patrols, including armed police — until recently a comparative rarity in once-peaceful Britain — in the coming weeks of Jewish holidays from Rosh Hashanah to Yom Kippur, states the BBC. Their spokesman said: “We have a dedicated operation to protect our Jewish communities, alongside the Community Security Trust, throughout the period so people can expect to see an increased police presence near synagogues and the local areas during this period.

“There will be armed and unarmed officers on patrol, support from specialist units, and engagement staff speaking with our communities, alongside our partners, as well as security measures people will not see.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said it was partnering with Jewish community safety organisations such as the Commujnity Safety Trust and the Shomrim, and said: “The operation will continue across all High Holy Days, starting with Rosh Hashanah, but also including Yom Kippur, Sukkot and Simchat Torah.”

Jewish holidays have already proven a particular target for terrorists. Last year, the Heaton Park Synagogue was attacked by Syrian migrant Jihad al-Shamie, which lead to three deaths.