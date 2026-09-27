Watch: Nicki Minaj Tells Young Americans to ‘Vote Red Now’ in 2026 Midterms

Grammy-nominated rap megastar Nicki Minaj is urging young Americans to “vote red’ ahead of what many political prognosticators believe will be a close and contentious midterm election cycle.

Joining My View with Lara Trump, the New York native sent a message to young voters that they should head to the poll on November 3rd to make sure their voices are heard in Washington, D.C.

“Now is not the time to think that your voice will not be heard. Your voice will not only be heard, but your voice is very necessary right now for the country and for the world. We need you guys involved,” Minaj said.

“We need you guys involved more than ever before. This is your country, this is your world. You are the ones that have to reap the benefits of whatever vote decisions we make now.”

“Think about how much you want a say in what happens and realize that the only way to have that is by voting — not just voting for the president, but just voting in all of the local elections,” Nicki Minaj said. “Please, and vote red now.”

Minaj profess public praise for President Donald Trump last November, thanking him for intervening in the “mass slaughter” of Christians in Nigeria by radical Islamists. She then thanked the administration for using her song in one of its TikTok videos.

The “Super Bass” crooner called out California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), slamming his “trans kids’ policies and saying “It’s the end of the road for you.”

Minaj pumped up the packed crowd in December at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, praising slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s organization as “a direct link between young people and God.”

Last month, Nicki Minaj endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) to be Florida’s next governor and urged her fans, the “Barbz” to “support him” in any way they can.