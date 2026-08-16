Rapper Nicki Minaj endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) to be Florida’s next governor and called for her fans, the “Barbz” to “support him” however they could.

“You have my vote,” Minaj wrote in a post on X, in which she responded to a post from Donalds about how there were three days “left until Election Day” and he was asking for people’s “vote so we can defend the Florida Dream.”

“Barbz please support him however you can,” Minaj added in her post.

“The Barbz know a winner when they see one,” Donalds wrote in a post on X.

In response to Minaj’s endorsement of Donalds, Skylar Swanson, who serves as the press secretary for Donalds’s campaign, told Florida’s Voice that Minaj backing Donalds to be the next governor of Florida was “because she knows he’s the leader who will keep Florida the best place in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”

“With President Trump’s endorsement, Republicans united behind Byron, and now the Barbz joining Team Donalds, the excitement and momentum behind this campaign continues to grow every day,” Swanson told the outlet, adding that they were “ready to carry this energy into primary election night.”

In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday at the beginning of August, Donalds pointed out that “affordability is the number one issue, and he highlighted his previous experience.

“Affordability is the number one issue,” Donalds said. “I spent four years in the state house, six years in Congress, chaired the insurance and banking subcommittee. So when you’re talking about insurance in our state, I know what levers to pull to actually push insurance costs down.”