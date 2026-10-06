Actress Debra Messing Endorses Republican Bruce Blakeman for New York Governor: ‘You Are What We Need’

Notorious Democrat-backer Debra Messing has endorsed the GOP’s Bruce Blakeman, who is running against Democrat incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul for Governor of New York. “You are what we need more than anything,” the Will & Grace star told the Republican candidate.

“She is trying as hard as she can to save New York and make sure it’s safe for Jewish people to live in this community, and to live in this state,” Blakeman said of Messing, while standing beside the actress in a video obtained by New York Post.

Messing then told the Republican gubernatorial candidate, “I am so grateful that you are running. You are what we need more than anything.”

The two were reportedly speaking at a fundraiser for Blakeman, hosted by dietician Tanya Zuckerbrot in Manhattan.

“The decline in this city over the last four years has been so exponential and devastating,” Messing continued. “Economically, socially, and on every level. And, obviously, we’ve lost so much business here. People are leaving the city.”

“I was born here. This is the city I love,” the Ned and Stacey star added, before disclosing, “And it’s not the city that I love anymore.”

Messing looked the Republican candidate in the eyes, and then asserted, “I believe in all my heart that you are the answer.”

“You are the affordable candidate,” she continued. “I think, more than anything, people are just really struggling.”

“They need their utilities to be lower. And they don’t want to have to pay to have congestion,” Messing added, alluding to the $9 congestion pricing toll to enter Manhattan.

The Smash actress told Blakeman, “It’s just too expensive to live in New York City, and I love the fact that is at the top of your mind,” to which the GOP candidate replied, “We have to cut taxes, cut utility expenses, and create good jobs, so our young people will stay here.”

“We have to bring our state back, as you said, we used to be the Empire State, and we can do it again,” Blakeman added, before telling Messing, “I want you to love New York again.”

Notably, Messing previously stumped for Hillary Clinton’s presidential run, and donated to far-left actress Cynthia Nixon’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

So endorsing Blakeman is quite a turn for the actress, who has been a staunch critic of President Donald Trump — another supporter of Blakeman.

As Breitbart News reported, Messing called for outing and shaming Hollywood attendees of a fundraiser for President Trump in Beverly Hills in 2019.

Earlier this year, Messing publicly denounced Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s response to an arctic storm, saying the streets have been a disaster.

A few months before that, she shared a viral meme that called Mamdani an “actual Communist Jihadist.”