Ed Sheeran has reportedly exited the Glastonbury 2027 festival due to feeling “badly shaken” over the controversy with rapper Macklemore.

“The 35-year-old hitmaker is at the center of speculation over his Glastonbury future amid claims that plans for a 2027 British tour have been scrapped following the backlash surrounding rapper Macklemore’s removal from his American concerts after he spoke out about the Free Palestine movement,” reported The US Mirror.

Sheeran reportedly withdrew his plans for a U.K. arena tour next year as venues were “preparing ticketing pages” for sales. One music insider told Radar that the Macklemore controversy has left him shaken.

“Ed has been left badly shaken by the fallout from the Macklemore controversy, and the last thing he wants is to walk straight into another political firestorm on home soil,” the insider reportedly said.

The insider added that venues were prepared with “ticketing pages and an announcement practically ready to go.”

“Then everything was suddenly pulled, leaving people wondering what had happened behind the scenes,” the insider said. “Glastonbury was part of the tour plan, but there is now a feeling it would be an even bigger headache for Ed right now, and he has pulled out.”

Sheeran reportedly fears entering into a politically-charged arena that would put him before thousands pro-Palestinian activists protesting Macklemore’s ouster from his American tour after the rapper accused Israel of committing genocide.

“The withdrawal of other supporting acts in solidarity with Macklemore made the situation even more damaging,” the insider said.

Macklemore launched his own “Free Palestine” tour in protest.

“If these last couple of weeks have shown us anything, it’s that something has shifted over the last three years. There has been a collective awakening around Palestinian liberation, the power of billionaires that try to censor that call, and what we expect from artists right now,” Macklemore wrote on Instagram.

“When the billionaire class can decide which voices are allowed on stage and which ones are too dangerous to hear, everyone should be paying attention,” he added.