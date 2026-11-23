Thousands of people were hastily evacuated from rapper Don Toliver’s show in the north of England on Sunday night after an “unknown substance” was released into the crowd.

The BBC reports the incident came towards the end of the U.S. performer’s concert at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester at about 22:00 GMT with fans describing a “horrible smell” and people “screaming.”

Toliver was performing as part of his self-described Nitrous – Octane world tour.

One person was taken to hospital while more than 50 people were assessed for “eye and respiratory symptoms”, the North West Ambulance Service said. The BBC report set out some of the details, adding:

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a major incident was declared after reports of people suffering from the effects of an unknown substance, which police initially believed to be tear gas. Police said 12,000 people had been evacuated and one fan told of “distressing scenes” with people “choking” as they left.

Some fans have since complained about security and a lack of searches going into the concert.

Footage on social media showed emergency services converge on the arena, while some concertgoers were seen coughing as they streamed out of the venue.

GMP said more than 12,000 people had been safely evacuated, with several people assessed for side effects.

“Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person that was attending the concert,” Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said.

“Several people were treated on site, and one has been taken to hospital at this time. Anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital.”

The Independent reports Toliver, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, is one of the world’s biggest musicians with more than 45 million listeners per month, according to Spotify.

Last week, the 32-year-old musician received five nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, including for Best New Artist.

There is no word yet on when – or if – Toliver will resume his UK tour.