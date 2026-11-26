Disney’s left-wing late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel joked that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) — who died in July at the age of 71 — is in hell. He also made yet another macabre remark about Rudy Giuliani during his latest attack on Republicans.

“Rudy Giuliani is 82. He’s not in great health, which means it’s going to be up to a new generation of crazy New York politicians to keep the Grecian formula dripping,” the left-wing TV host said during Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“And we’ve got a pretty good candidate to carry that torch: Congressman-elect Anthony Constantino, a straight man who spells MAGA with a ‘Y’ at the end,” Kimmel continued.

The late-night host then played a clip of Constantino addressing his social media followers, saying, “Hey, America, it’s Congressman-elect Constantino. Now that I’m elected, one of my big goals is to get every gay American to be Republican. More on this soon.”

“Thank you, giant baby in a hat,” Kimmel reacted, before quipping, “His plan is to go door to door, seducing them one at a time.”

“Somewhere down there, Lindsey Graham is smiling, Anthony, and looking up your pants,” the let-wing host added, implying that the late senator is in hell.

“You know, maybe if we had more gay Republicans, we wouldn’t have so much trouble with these Chinese lady spies,” he added, before segueing to commentary about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Watch Below:

This is not the first time Kimmel has made remarks involving the deaths of people with opposing political views.

In May, Kimmel joked about Giuliani rising from “the grave” just days before the former New York City mayor was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Moreover, the comment came after a separate, ill-timed remark in which the left-wing host fantasized about President Donald Trump’s death just days before the third documented assassination attempt on his life.

Kimmel appears to take particular pleasure in making jokes involving the deaths of those across the political aisle from him — specifically those who have either faced assassination attempts or have been assassinated.

Last year, Kimmel’s show was briefly pulled from the air following his comments in response to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder and conservative icon Charlie Kirk.