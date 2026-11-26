A new book has alleged that famed Disney CEO Bob Iger impregnated one of his subordinates in an extramarital affair during the 1990s.

Written by Wall Street Journal reporter Robbie Whelan, The House of Mouse, an unauthorized biography, will be releasing on the same day that Iger has his last board meeting at Disney. Throughout the book, Whelan makes several explosive claims, which the New York Times detailed, including an alleged extramarital affair in the 1990s.

Mr. Whelan also contrasts Mr. Iger’s public support for the #MeToo movement in the late 2010s with an extramarital relationship he had with an ABC marketer in the early 1990s. The relationship was consensual, but Mr. Whelan points to a power imbalance: Mr. Iger, then running ABC Entertainment, was rungs above her. The woman became pregnant and “suffered through a traumatic termination procedure,” Mr. Whelan writes. Mr. Whelan defended the inclusion of this episode, saying it exposed a disconnect between Mr. Iger’s public principles and private conduct.

Iger has not commented on the book, but he has reportedly enlisted a lawyer who has “sent letters to the publisher raising concerns about a potentially ‘false and defamatory’ account.

“Their instinct was to bully me,” Whelan said.

Disney also did not cooperate with the book.

“Bob Iger is one of the most respected C.E.O.s of his generation,” the company said in a statement to the New York Times, citing his “bold creative and strategic decisions” that made the company “stronger and more innovative.”

Whelan reportedly spent four years working on the book. Regarding his sources, Whelan said, “A character having an ax to grind — or a motivation is a better way of putting it — just makes him a better character. It doesn’t make them disqualified.”