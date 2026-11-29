A Weather Channel reporter precipitated a political storm after taking a passive aggressive swipe at President Donald Trump during a live Thanksgiving broadcast.

Correspondent Justin Michaels drew the ire of hundreds of users on social media when he arguably took a snarky shot at the president while reporting on the holiday nor’easter across from the executive residence on Thursday.

“Looking back at the White House, always beautiful to see the White House regardless of the resident of that home,” Michaels said during his weather report.

It didn’t take long for White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife and political commentator Katie Miller to punch back on social media.

“Legacy media can’t even do the weather without bias,” she wrote in a since-deleted X post Thursday, the New York Post reported.

Others joined in as the video went viral and was featured on several X accounts.

“Is this A-hole, Justin Michael, still employed at the Weather Channel,” Bill Clinton sexual assault accuser Juanita Broaddrick posted. “This is just unbelievable!”

“Fire this political hack,” wrote another observer who posted the vid.

“You’re a fucking disgrace,” wrote another. “You really thought this was the right thing to say on Thanksgiving? Enjoy the feedback you’ll be getting.”

Others went after the Weather Channel itself.

“Funny that the founder of the Weather Channel already called them out for the climate hoax,” wrote one.

The weather reporter, who has been with the channel since2016, defended his remark in a reply to a critic who blasted his comment on X.

“In such a polarized society, it’s a completely legitimate thing to say. I don’t care who lives in that house. It’s gorgeous. And we’re lucky to have it,” Michaels posted, according to the Post.

Perhaps to establish his pro American credentials, Michaels also went live with interviews with National Guard troops that President Trump had ordered into the capital to help eliminate a long crime wave.

In that live broadcast that Michaels posted on X he asked three soldiers how they were helping folks in the capital and gave them the opportunity to wish family members a happy Thanksgiving back home in Tampa, Florida where they were based.

“Thank you what you do for all of us,” Michaels said. “We appreciate so much.”

Then he told viewers, “There they are. The best of us.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.