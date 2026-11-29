Nov. 28 (UPI) — The Environmental Protection Agency on Saturday said preliminary laboratory results showed no increase in lead concentrations in drinking water sources following a controlled Army detonation in Iowa.

The Army on Wednesday destroyed 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, despite concerns from residents and environmental groups that the explosion could contaminate surrounding communities and agricultural land.

“EPA found no lead in the 38 water samples taken post-detonation at public water supplies, which included samples of finished treated drinking water and untreated water at the intake,” the agency said in a statement Saturday.

The agency said it detected no airborne lead during 30 consecutive hours of monitoring following the explosion.

The EPA collected 1,632 samples of air, water, soil and dust before the detonation and another 1,607 afterward.

Prior to the explosion, the EPA tested 35 drinking water sources across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, identifying low concentrations of lead at four locations.

All four recorded concentrations significantly below the agency’s drinking water action level of 15 parts per billion and were outside the area traversed by the plume from Wednesday’s explosion.

Nearly 70 barrels of deteriorating lead azide were discovered at the Army facility in March. The material had been in storage for approximately 20 years.

Army officials said destroying the stockpile was necessary to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the detonation last week. On Monday, the court ruled that environmental organizations challenging the operation had failed to demonstrate their lawsuit was likely to succeed.

The Army had previously warned that the explosion could disperse lead particles as far as 100 miles from the facility.

Environmental groups said their legal challenge and public opposition prompted the Army to implement additional safety precautions.

The EPA said additional laboratory results from soil, dust, air and household tap water samples would be published over the coming days.

“We will continue to communicate transparently with the public as more data is received and validated,” the agency said.