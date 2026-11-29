Seven police officers and five attendees were injured during altercations with far-left radicals at the Canon Français banquet in Biarritz.

French National Rally leader Jordan Bardella called for the disbanding of “red malitias” and to ban Antifa as a terror group.

Leading figures on the political right in France have called for a ban on far-left Antifa groups after militants attacked police and others during a protest against a self-styled patriotic banquet held in Biarritz on Saturday.

Around 2,000 hard-left activists organised under the banner of “let’s fight fascism” descended on the seaside resort town on the Bay of Biscay to protest the “Basque banquet” organised by the conservative Canon Français group to celebrate local culture and traditions.

The Canon banquets, which are reportedly funded in part by conservative Otium Capital billionaire Pierre-Édouard Stérin, a top supporter of National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, have increasingly become a target of the French far-left, who complain about the so-called “fascist” themes of the dinners, such as the singing of patriotic songs and the eating of pork dishes, which they say are intentionally served to exclude Muslims.

>While not explicitly political, the dinners often draw over a thousand people, mostly young adults under the age of 40, and therefore serve as a symbol of the rising popularity of right-wing politics amongst the younger generations of France. This development has apparently been taken as a threat by far-left groups in the country.

According to French public broadcaster ICI, seven police officers were injured, one of whom was injured seriously, during altercations with far-left militants on the sidelines of the banquet on Saturday. One of the violent Antifa radicals was said to have used a weapon made from sharpened wood to attack police, piercing an officer’s biceps in the process.

The local Bayonne prosecutor said that there were around “1,000 Black Bloc members who came looking for a fight” and that “they immediately and very violently attacked the police, as well as the people who had come to participate in the luncheon at Le Canon.”

Five attendees of the banquet were also injured by leftist radicals. One attendee who was attacked remarked: “We’re not voting for Marine, we’re just here to have fun,” while another said that they did not understand “this violence over a meal.”

A woman who attended the dinner whose husband was attacked by leftists said: “We used to go with friends, simply to eat at the French cannon. As they got off the bus, men fully covered and masked and speaking Spanish threw themselves at my husband and punched him with all their might. My husband fell backwards, his head hit the corner of the sidewalk, and he lost consciousness, his head and mouth bleeding.”

The president of the National Rally and current frontrunner to become the next prime minister of France, Jordan Bardella, said that the far-left violence against police demonstrated the need to ban groups like Antifa.

“These are extremely serious acts, a sign of the impunity the far left has enjoyed for far too long. I offer my full support to this police officer, as well as to our fellow citizens who are gathering simply to share a moment of French-style friendship,” he said.

“Disband the red militias, put Antifa on the list of terrorist organisations, and crack down as hard as possible on anyone who threatens the life of a representative of the state: we will stop this far left that threatens civil peace.”

Former Interior Minister and current presidential candidate Bruno Retailleau remarked: “The red fascists terrorising attendees at French Cannon banquets must be identified, prosecuted and severely punished. We cannot keep tolerating a minority of activists targeting events they don’t like.”

Fellow presidential candidate and Mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard added: “The far left now even wants to censor meals, to stop us from eating. The empire of virtue tells you what meals are politically acceptable. It’s absurd.

“Do we realise just how much tyranny these neo-fascists who dare to call themselves “anti-fascists” are trying to impose in France? For our part, we will not downplay these restrictions and acts of violence; we will fight these anti-freedom groups.”