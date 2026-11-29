KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Russian attacks killed at least three people and wounded more than a dozen across Ukraine, authorities said Sunday, while Russia said it had shot down more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones for the second night in a row.

Russia and Ukraine have escalated their aerial strikes in recent months even as they engage in U.S.-mediated talks to end the war that began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor nearly five years ago.

In the Odesa region, one person was killed and three wounded when a strike set the fourth and fifth floors of a 14-story apartment building on fire and damaged cars, local authorities said. Elsewhere in the region, a farm was damaged and a large fire broke out at warehouses holding toys and household appliances, where two more people were hurt, Ukraine´s State Emergency Service said.

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a 14-year-old girl alive from the rubble after guided aerial bombs struck the city center, regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said. Her mother was killed and two other people were wounded. The strike destroyed houses and damaged other buildings, he said.

Late Saturday, a Russian drone hit the courtyard of an apartment building in the city of Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine’s Poltava region, killing one person and injuring six, regional Gov. Vitalii Dyakivnych said.

Russia launched 140 drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force said. According to preliminary figures released Sunday, 101 were shot down or suppressed.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that its air defenses intercepted 1,017 Ukrainian drones overnight over 19 Russian regions and Russian-occupied Crimea. It did not say how many drones were launched or how many reached their targets.

Five people were wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Belgorod border region, local officials said Sunday.

The attacks came a day after the ministry said its forces had shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight into Saturday, one of the highest numbers reported since the start of the war.