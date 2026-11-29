The Orange County Airport in California was renamed in honor of Hollywood screen legend John Wayne on June 20, 1979. That tribute might not last much longer if a local government supervisor holds sway.

USA Today reports local board chairman Doug Chaffee is proposing to change the facility’s name per the board’s own agenda and outrage is already building at the move.

It would mark his second attempt to remove the late actor’as name from the airport and dishonor the Hollywood star who spent his later years in Newport Beach.

The rename proposal, which will be considered on December 1, comes weeks after Wayne was struck from a list of nominees for the Orange County Hall of Fame after a debate over his past comments about race.

The Daily Mail reports in a 1971 Playboy interview, Wayne made loaded remarks about indigenous Americans and talked about believing in white supremacy.

“I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility,” he was quoted as saying.

“I don’t believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people,” he continued.

Chaffee affirmed this was the second time he has tried to change the airport’s name, saying “business purposes” are his motive purely based on commercial reasoning.

However, Chaffee did not make note of that in the proposal, which has since faced online pushback.

“I want [the airport] to be identified as Orange County around the world,” Chaffee reportedly said in a phone call Friday. “We need to promote the county, not just the individual.”

In 1982, a nine-foot bronze statue of John Wayne was also installed outside the Eddie Martin Terminal, further commemorating the iconic actor.

More than 22 million passengers have passed through John Wayne Airport over the past two years.