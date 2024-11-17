U.N. Alarmist-in-Chief: Climate Disasters ‘Kill People Everywhere’

United Nations (U.N.) Secretary-General António Guterres has launched a scaremongering campaign, asserting that climate change is destroying lives and economies around the world.

“No country is spared from the effects of climate disasters,” the Portuguese socialist wrote Saturday. “They kill people — everywhere.”

Ubiquitous death is not the only consequence of global warming, he warned, because in a global economy, supply chain shocks caused by climate change also “raise costs — everywhere.”

“Decimated harvests push up food prices — everywhere,” he continued. “Destroyed homes increase insurance premiums — everywhere.”

The inevitable conclusion to this omnipresent terror? “We need #ClimateAction — everywhere,” he declared.

Commentators on social media were quick to suggest that the U.N. chief needs to brush up on his science.

One noted that extreme weather events are not “climate disasters” while another reminded Guterres that the People’s Republic of China emits more greenhouse gases than the entire developed world combined.

Yet another observed that reliable and affordable energy “has been the key contributor to a much better protection against deaths from weather extremes” and has allowed humanity to reduce the number of deaths significantly.

It would appear that the U.N. “wants to make reliable energy expensive and unaffordable instead of accelerating adaptation,” he added.

There is a growing sense that climate alarmism may be falling from grace and holds less sway with each passing month as the world stubbornly refuses to end because of global warming and none of the doomsday prophecies come to pass.

This past week, the editorial board at the Wall Street Journal poked fun at the U.N.’s failed COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan.

“Back in reality, political support for net zero is collapsing,” the essay stated. “Donald Trump is set to reverse his predecessor’s green subsidies and hostile regulatory acts against fossil fuels.”

“He withdrew from the Paris Agreement once and is likely to do so again. Germany’s governing coalition imploded last week because Berlin can no longer afford its net-zero transition,” it added.

At the same time, other European countries “are likely to abandon their climate targets as the costs become clear to voters,” while China storms forward in building coal power plants “even as its leaders mouth climate pieties.”

Meanwhile, for António Guterres it is business as usual in his crusade to spread fear of an impending climate apocalypse. He may, however, soon find that he is preaching to an empty auditorium.

