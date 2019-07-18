Unelected Lords Pass Amendment to Stop No Deal Brexit

Unelected peers in the House of Lords have passed an amendment which could theoretically block Boris Johnson from suspending Parliament so that Britain can leave the EU on October 31st without a deal.

A bill put forward by Remainer Tory MP Dominic Grieve forcing MPs to produce fortnightly reports on the progress of restoring power sharing in Northern Ireland passed by one vote in the House of Commons on June 10th.

The Lords passed a motion on Wednesday by a majority of 103 which would strengthen that legislation, forcing MPs to not only produce the report, but present it fortnightly, as well, resulting in parliamentarians having to sit in the weeks leading up to the Halloween Brexit deadline.

The Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill is returning to the Commons for a further vote on Thursday.

The Guardian reports that 13 Tory Remainers are set to back the bill that includes the anti-Brexit amendment, with support from the pro-EU Liberal Democrats and the Labour Party, the latter having recently hardened its official position against a clean exit.

BBC Newsnight‘s Nicholas Watt said on Wednesday that a number of ministers could resign to back the bill, saying: “Tonight I’ve learnt there are big discussions amongst big ministers about whether they should resign tomorrow. It is to support a possible vote in Parliament which would effectively block the next prime minister from suspending Parliament.”

Mr Watt added: “The Speaker’s clerks are very unhappy about this, because they’re saying the Grieve amendment goes beyond the scope of this bill.”

During the campaign for leadership of the Conservative Party, frontrunner Boris Johnson has pledged that the UK will leave the EU on October 31st, with out without a deal. In order to prevent anti-Brexit forces within Parliament from stopping the UK leaving as scheduled, Mr Johnson is said to be considering proroguing (suspending) parliament for the two weeks up to the end of October, timed before a November Queen’s speech, the house normally rising for a fortnight before the monarch addresses parliament. In so doing, the prospective prime minister can stop such attempts.

A series of Remainer plots have been afoot in the past week to try to stop a clean exit; however, Mr Grieve was forced to admit on Tuesday that “technically [it] may be quite difficult” to block a no-deal Brexit.

