“Jerusalem”, the choral song written by Hubert Parry in 1916, is considered the unofficial anthem of England and is based on the 1804 poem “And did those feet in ancient time” by William Blake.
The choral song’s lyrics go:
And did those feet in ancient time
Walk upon England’s mountains green?
And was the holy Lamb of God
On England’s pleasant pastures seen?
And did the countenance divine
Shine forth upon our clouded hills?
And was Jerusalem builded here
Among those dark Satanic Mills?
Bring me my bow of burning gold!
Bring me my arrows of desire!
Bring me my spear! O clouds, unfold!
Bring me my chariot of fire!
I will not cease from mental fight
Nor shall my sword sleep in my hand
Till we have built Jerusalem
In England’s green and pleasant Land.
Anti-Brexit activists hold candles during a candlelight vigil organised by civil rights group New Europeans outside Europe House, central London on January 31, 2020 as Britain prepares to leave the European Union (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
There were other pockets of protest by sorrowful Europhiles in the capital throughout the day, including a handful who lit blue and yellow flares on Westminster Bridge by the London Eye before unfurling a banner that said: “Here to stay, here to fight, migrants in, Tories out.”
TOPSHOT – Pro-EU anti-Brexit protesters hold up a banner and hold smoke flares during a demonstration on Westminster Bridge in London on January 31, 2020 on the day that the UK formally leaves the European Union. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
A pro-EU activist wearing a cape decorated with an EU flag design joins a rally organised by civil rights group New Europeans outside Europe House, central London on January 31, 2020 hours before Britain officially leaves the European Union. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
Meanwhile, Brexit supporters are starting to gather outside of the Houses of Parliament for Leave Means Leave’s Brexit Celebration in Parliament Square, counting down the hours to 11 pm, when the UK is officially independent.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 31: A Pro Brexit supporter with a painted Union Jack face at Parliament Square as people prepare for Brexit on January 31, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. At 11.00pm on Friday 31st January the UK and Northern Ireland will exit the European Union 188 weeks after the referendum on June 23rd 2016. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 31: Pro Brexit supporters dance in the street draped with Union Jack flags at Parliament Square as people prepare for Brexit on January 31, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. At 11.00pm on Friday 31st January, the UK and Northern Ireland will exit the European Union 188 weeks after the referendum on June 23rd 2016. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 31: Pro Brexit supporters wave Union Jack flags while standing on a European Union flag at Parliament Square as people prepare for Brexit on January 31, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. At 11.00pm on Friday 31st January the UK and Northern Ireland will exit the European Union 188 weeks after the referendum on June 23rd 2016. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 31: People wear Union Jack hats and Brexit Day t shirts in Parliament Square as people prepare for Brexit on January 31, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. At 11.00pm on Friday 31st January the UK and Northern Ireland will exit the European Union 188 weeks after the referendum on June 23rd 2016. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
