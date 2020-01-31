Both victorious Brexiteers and mournful Remainers have come to London to mark the day the UK leaves the EU.

In one instance, the two groups crossed paths when a solemn candlelit vigil outside of the European Union’s embassy was countered by Brexit activists waving the Union Jack and singing “Jerusalem”.

Around 50 broken-hearted Remainers gathered outside Europe House in central London on Friday to hold the vigil as the UK is within hours of leaving the EU.

“Jerusalem”, the choral song written by Hubert Parry in 1916, is considered the unofficial anthem of England and is based on the 1804 poem “And did those feet in ancient time” by William Blake.

The choral song’s lyrics go:

And did those feet in ancient time

Walk upon England’s mountains green?

And was the holy Lamb of God

On England’s pleasant pastures seen?

And did the countenance divine

Shine forth upon our clouded hills?

And was Jerusalem builded here

Among those dark Satanic Mills? Bring me my bow of burning gold!

Bring me my arrows of desire!

Bring me my spear! O clouds, unfold!

Bring me my chariot of fire!

I will not cease from mental fight

Nor shall my sword sleep in my hand

Till we have built Jerusalem

In England’s green and pleasant Land.

There were other pockets of protest by sorrowful Europhiles in the capital throughout the day, including a handful who lit blue and yellow flares on Westminster Bridge by the London Eye before unfurling a banner that said: “Here to stay, here to fight, migrants in, Tories out.”

Meanwhile, Brexit supporters are starting to gather outside of the Houses of Parliament for Leave Means Leave’s Brexit Celebration in Parliament Square, counting down the hours to 11 pm, when the UK is officially independent.