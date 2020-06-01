Younes Serroukh has been given an eight-year prison term after London police found a loaded gun in his coat pocket.

The Metropolitan Police found that 21-year-old Serroukh had “a firearm loaded with five bullets inside one of his coats” in his bedroom at an address in SW1 — the neighbourhood that is also home to the iconic Palace of Westminster which hosts Britain’s Houses of Parliament.

Police officers also found “a quantity of cannabis, an assortment of shotgun cartridges and £30,000 in cash”, according to an official statement, which resulted in Serroukh being convicted of the following:

Possession of a firearm with ammunition;

Possession of ammunition;

Possession of drugs;

Possession of criminal property namely large quantity of cash

Isleworth Crown Court has now sentenced Serroukh to what the police describe as “eight year’s imprisonment [sic]” for his crimes.

“This conviction and sentencing is a further example of the work we carry out to take guns off the streets,” commented Detective Sergeant Stuart Wood.

“This weapon was loaded, and could have taken someone’s life. Serroukh has started a lengthy prison sentence for his criminal activities. Tackling violent crime is a priority for the Met, and we remain committed to arresting anyone who possesses a weapon.”

As is often the case, however, the reporting on Serroukh’s sentencing is not transparent. If the figure of eight years has been arrived at by adding up four separate sentences for his four separate convictions to be served concurrently — i.e. at the same time — his sentence is not eight years in any meaningful sense.

Moreover, if it is a standard determinate sentence he will only have to serve half of it in custody before being entitled to automatic release on licence.

Breitbart London has contaced Isleworth Crown Court to clarify how long Serroukh will actually serve in prison before becoming eligible for release.

Khan’s London: Hanif Brothers Sentence for Gun Dealing in ‘Gun-Free’ UK https://t.co/JJOONnDVfI — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 20, 2019

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery