‘Allahu Akbar’ Man Robs Pensioner and Defecates on Him

A 53-year-old man in the French commune of Le Crosic has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after robbing an 85-year-old, beating him, and defecating on him.

The incident took place on May 29th earlier this year and saw the man open the window of the elderly man’s home and steal clothing, a telephone and three knives. Initially, he left the home but returned later after he had left his shoes in the home.

The 85-year-old, who was home at the time, confronted the man when he returned and attempted to stop him. The pensioner was then beaten by the burglar with several punches and while the 85-year-old was on the ground, the attacker defecated on him and smeared faeces on his head, France Bleu reports.

Police later arrested the 53-year-old who threatened to kill them, shouting, “Allahu Akbar, I’m going to come back with a car, smash everything, make carnage.”

According to the broadcaster the man has already been convicted for 19 crimes, including murder.

'Allahu Akbar' Migrant Knifeman Kills Two, Wounds Seven in France https://t.co/mneOSdHrxh — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 4, 2020

The court handed down a 24-month sentence but six months were suspended. The man will be subject to two years of probation and is banned from Le Croisic.

The incident comes just weeks after an Egyptian national, also yelling “Allahu Akbar”, attacked police in the town of Fiumicino just outside of Rome in neighbouring Italy. The 29-year-old, armed with Japanese-style nunchucks, had been threatening municipal workers before being confronted by police.

The “Allahu Akbar” phrase was also yelled earlier this year by a knifeman in Metz who attempted to attack police with a knife but was subdued after officers shot him in the leg.

The incident came just days after two other attacks in which people used the phrase in Paris, where one person died, and in Germany, where a Turkish national attempted to attack police with a knife.

‘Youths’ Shouting ‘Allah hu Akbar’ Attack French Police Station https://t.co/OMaykztoMf — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 2, 2019