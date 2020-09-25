Report: London Cop Killer Was ‘Known to Counter-Terrorism Police’

The man suspected of gunning down a “much-loved” custody sergeant in Croydon Police Station in London “was known to counter-terrorism police”, according to BBC sources.

The publicly-funded broadcaster’s home affairs correspondent, Danny Shaw, said it is “believed the suspect… was known to counter-terrorism police having been on their radar in the past” — although he added that London’s Metropolitan Police have not “officially confirmed” this.

The suspect, who has not been identified or otherwise described by the authorities, had reportedly been “detained for possessing ammunition” — but drew a gun concealed in his trousers once at the police station, opening fire on the slain officer before, it is believed, turning the gun on himself.

Reports: Manchester bomber Salman Abedi ‘known to authorities’ before terror attack.https://t.co/6MkAHdZTeN — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 23, 2017

“I have visited and spoken to our officer’s partner together with other colleagues and we are of course giving her the best support we can,” commented Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

“My heartfelt condolences go to her, to their family, to his colleagues and his close friends.

“A murder investigation is under way and officers are working at several crime scenes to secure evidence and to establish the facts of what happened.

“Early indications are that the suspect shot himself, this has not yet of course been established as a fact,” she stressed.

UK: Streatham Knifeman Named as Sudesh Amman, Was a Convicted Terrorist Released from Prison Early https://t.co/LMCFUgDq8y — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 2, 2020

Tragically, the fallen officer is believed to have been mere weeks from retirement before his killing, with fellow officers describing him as an “inspiration to all who knew him”.

“It was a privilege to have worked with him and known him over so many years,” commented Detective Inspector Richard Berns.

Community police officer Jacqueline Kufuor described him as “the nicest man I ever knew”.

Commissioner Dick, Mayor Sadiq Khan, and Home Secretary Priti Patel have lead a minute’s silence for the officer, which was also observed by officers from the wider “police family” in forces across the United Kingdom.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will conduct an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Suspected UK Terrorist Was Released From Prison Early and Known to MI5 https://t.co/PAyryduNnH — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 23, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery