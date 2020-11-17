Swedish Prosecutor Determines Burning Qu’ran Not a Hate Crime

A prosecutor in the southern multicultural Swedish city of Malmo has dropped an investigation against an anti-Islam activist after determining that burning a copy of the Islamic Qu’ran is not a crime in itself.

Prosecutors launched an investigation into the actions of Danish anti-Islam campaigner Rasmus Paludan after his group, Stram Kurs (Hard Line) burned a copy of the Islamic holy book in the city in August, which led to rioting and attacks on police.

District attorney Sofia Syrén has now announced that no hate speech charges will be pursued for the burning saying, “It is not possible to prove that crimes have been committed, burning a Qu’ran itself is not illegal,” broadcaster SVT reports.

France: Danish Anti-Islam Activist Deported After Trying to Burn Islamic Qur'an https://t.co/V5nzL1moc4 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 14, 2020

The investigation was dropped last week, according to the broadcaster, after prosecutors spoke to witnesses and reviewed video footage.

Last week, six people were charged in connection to the riots that erupted after the burning of the Qu’ran but according to prosecutor Tomas Olvmyr, as many as 20 people were involved in the violence.

“All the defendants have done something that shows that they sympathize with the violent crowd. Stones and objects have been thrown at the police,” Olvmyr said and claimed some of the suspects admitted they were at the riot while others have denied their attendance.

Anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan has been known for similar stunts in Denmark in the past, some of which have also led to rioting and attacks on police officers in Copenhagen in 2019.

WATCH: Muslims Riot, Stone Cops in No-Go Zone After Protester Burns Qur'an https://t.co/dZwSgQS0gZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 29, 2020

Last week, Paludan made headlines yet again after being arrested in Paris by French police before he could engage in burning a Qu’ran in front of the Arc de Triomphe.

According to French media reports, Paludan had already been issued a ban from French territory prior to the incident and had entered the country illegally. He was later deported back to Denmark.