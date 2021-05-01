A 49-year-old German is on trial for allegedly pimping his 12-year-old stepdaughter to men at a truck stop, sexually abusing the girl for years, and producing child pornography.

The trial of the 49-year-old began earlier this week in the District Court of Schweinfurt in Bavaria, and sees the man accused of offering his 12-year-old stepdaughter to truckers for sex in exchange for money in a motorway car park. One of the truckers who abused the child will be put on trial in May.

The German is also accused of having sexually abused the young girl from the ages of nine to 11 and is said to have taken photographs of the girl nude and to have recorded the girl performing sexual acts, Bayerische Rundfunk reports.

According to an earlier report from the broadcaster, the man was arrested in December after a truck driver had informed police that he had been offered sexual services by an underage girl at a parking lot on the A70 motorway.

British tabloid The Sun, which identified the stepfather as an electrician named Thomas S., claimed he had sold the 12-year-old girl for “five euros [£4/$6] in cash and a pack of Winston cigarettes” to a Romanian truck driver and filmed the abuse on his mobile phone. The Romanian is the suspect in the second trial, according to the tabloid.

The stepfather is also alleged to have allowed a 50-year-old man to have abused his stepdaughter in the past. The 50-year-old is believed to have performed sexual acts with the minor in July of 2020 while the stepfather was present.

The allegations have also led to the arrest of the girl’s 39-year-old mother, who is alleged to have known about the abuse of her daughter.

She has been charged and was also expected to stand trial this week, but the hearing was moved due to procedural reasons, according to Bayerische Rundfunk.

Child abuse and exploitation cases, particularly online, have increased during the Wuhan virus pandemic in several countries, according to a report released by the EU police organisation Europol last year.

In Sweden, child abuse and child rape accounted for nearly all of the overall increase in reports of rape in 2020, as rapes involving victims under the age of 18 increased by 16 per cent.

In France, the Central Office for the Suppression of Human Trafficking (OCRTEH) revealed in February that between 2014 and 2020 child prostitution increased by 600 per cent.

