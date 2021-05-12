Birmingham City Council will look to replace “extremely problematic” street names and statues across the city following a Black Lives Matter-inspired review.

A report entitled ‘Everyone’s Battle, Everyone’s Business’ will look to remove or “contextualise” monuments and street names that do not fall in line with woke standards.

Part of the review included a public survey of 4,000 residents of the city, which is home to over one million residents in Birmingham proper.

The results of the survey, published by the Birmingham Mail, claimed that 63 per cent of respondents were in favour of the iconoclastic push.

The support of the measure differs heavily from other public consultations, such as in Leeds, which drew less than 10 per cent of public support for changes.

Only 24 per cent of the Birmingham respondents opposed the measures, and just 26 per cent felt that it would be better to move historical monuments or statues into a museum rather than simply tearing them down.

“It should only be applied to road signs which glorify extremely problematic public/historical figures. Renaming current road signs could create a lot of confusion. However, it was also seen as a positive step for Birmingham,” the report said.

The goal of the review — which was started last year following nationwide Black Lives Matter protests in Britain — is to increase diversity in civic spaces and in education, as well as increasing civic engagement.

The report claimed: “It is clear amongst the feedback that the exercise needs to be conducted democratically and in a transparent manner.

“It’s important to draw attention as to why it is important for Birmingham as a city to carry this action out to avoid being reactionary to events happening in America. It should be made clear to the general public what this signifies and means for them.”

The survey also found that 51 per cent of people polled would agree to mandate that people from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) and female candidates are included on all council position shortlists.

A stunning 75 per cent went on to agree with the proposition that compulsory “equalities training” is necessary.

The findings of the BLM-style review will be discussed at the next council cabinet meeting on May 18th before any of the proposals are put into place.

In December, Breitbart London reported that a government-sponsored naming competition for the Perry Barr Residential Scheme in Birmingham would include street names such as “Diversity Grove” and “Equality Road”.

The Development Planning Manager for North & West Birmingham, Rebecca Farr, said at the time that street names “help shape the future of a place” and that the woke names will herald in a “positive tone” as the area “undergoes a major regeneration”.

Birmingham is expected to become another “minority-majority” city following the results of this year’s census, with a 2018 report from the local council claiming that over half of the population will classify themselves as non-White British.

