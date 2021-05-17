Car Allegedly Collides with Man After Pro-Palestine Protest, One Arrest

A man in his fifties has been arrested after a car allegedly collided with at least one person after a pro-Palestine protest in Nottingham, England.

“We’ve arrested a man as part of a live investigation into an incident that happened in Fisher Gate at around 3 p.m. [on Saturday the 15th of May],” confirmed Assistant Chief Constable Gerard Milano for Nottinghamshire Police, in comments reported by NottinghamLive.

“As a result of our ongoing enquiries, we are questioning a 51-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody,” the senior officer added.

Here is the video of the incident.https://t.co/efO4p33ShR — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) May 17, 2021

The incident has been highlighted by hard-left Guardian columnist turned YouTube pundit Owen Jones, who said the aforementioned man was arrested “after allegedly driving his car into pro-Palestine protesters in Nottingham”.

Jones appears to be going further than the police in his characterisation of the incident, however, with officers not having been so specific about what the arrested man is accused of doing.

Indeed, a spokesman for Nottingham police has confirmed only that “A man suffered leg injuries as a result of the incident which remains under investigation.”

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery