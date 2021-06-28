Priti Hopeless: Farage Says Migrant Centre in Africa ‘Will Never Happen’

Brexit leader Nigel Farage has cast doubt on Home Secretary Priti Patel’s reported plan to ship migrants to a joint detention centre in Africa with the Kingdom of Denmark, saying that such a plan “will never happen”.

On Monday, The Times newspaper, citing government sources, reported that the Home Office has been in contact with their counterparts in Denmark to establish a joint migrant detention centre in Africa to process asylum claims offshore in order to reduce the incentive for illegals to set sail for Britain from France.

The Brexit leader mocked Home Secretary Priti Patel, saying that “once again she’s talking tough… all these people are going to be deported to somewhere in Africa where their asylum claims will be processed.”

“It will never happen,” Mr Farage said, adding: “Priti Patel… well, I’d say Priti useless”.

Backing up the Brexiteer’s doubt of a possible African migrant centre, the BBC’s chief migrant reporter Simon Jones said on Monday afternoon: “The Home Office is still considering the idea of sending migrants to facilities in other countries to have their asylum claims assessed – but I understand talks of deals with Denmark to use a centre in Rwanda are wide of the mark.”

Mr Jones also revealed that over 300 more illegal migrants reached the UK over the weekend, with 192 landing on Saturday followed by another 123 on Sunday.

Many beach landings in Kent today, as you can see behind me. It’s all Priti hopeless. pic.twitter.com/mwEPYvBgEA — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 28, 2021

Filming on a “shingle beach in Kent” on Monday morning, Nigel Farage said that it was “no surprise” that he was standing in front of an empty rubber dinghy, claiming that there were around twenty migrants on board the small boat before they “scarpered” off onto the coast in Kent.

The Brexit leader said that at the time of his filming there was a “big manhunt” ongoing to look for the illegal aliens.

He said that the foggy conditions in Dungeness on Monday allowed the migrants to skirt the detection of the British Border Force, which typically picks up migrants in the Channel — sometimes in French waters — before bringing them ashore at the Port of Dover.

“I’ve heard of forty five, twenty, and thirty at Dover already this morning,” Farage said of the numbers of migrants arriving in boats on UK soil on Monday.

“We are currently running at double the rate of last year, it will be at least 20,000 this year unless something is done,” he warned, noting the “massive cost” incurred by the British taxpayer.

Mr Farage concluded by urging the British public to not be fooled by the slanted vision of the migrant crisis being portrayed by the mainstream media, saying: “When the newspapers show you pictures of young kids and women, 85 per cent of those who come are young men between the age of 18 and 28 years old and frankly we have no idea who any of them are.”

Priti Useless: Illegal Channel Crossings Double as Migrants Target Smaller Ports in Bigger Boats https://t.co/FeaBbUdHe5 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 27, 2021

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka