“These were innocent people and it is a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the UK they were murdered by cowardly terrorists,” he said.

At least 95 civilians and 13 U.S. military personnel are reported to have been killed in the blast at the gates of the Afghan airport, which has been claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), an Afghan franchise of the jihadist organisation which once boasted a sprawling physical caliphate across much of Syria and neighbouring Iraq.