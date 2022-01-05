A vote on the implementation of a Vaccination Pass regime in France has been delayed AGAIN shortly after comments emerged revealing Macron wished to ‘piss off’ unjabbed individuals.

The government’s plans to implement a regime of vaccine passes in France have once again been frustrated, with a vote on the topic being delayed again shortly after it emerged that President Emmanuel Macron wanted to “piss [the unvaccinated] off” in relation to the measure.

Having already been postponed once on Monday, the debate was postponed by the National Assembly again Wednesday morning, with the political opposition in France retaliating against a bill that aims to “piss off the French”.

According to a report by Le Monde, the delay regarding the vote was confirmed around 2am local time, with assembly meeting chair Marc Le Fur confirming that “the conditions for peaceful work” had not been met.

Opposition in the parliament had previously been demanding that the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, appear in front of the assembly to explain the President’s incendiary comments, which were made in an interview published yesterday.

“I really want to piss them off,” Macron is reported to have said regarding unvaccinated people, linking his claimed desire to the government’s planned implementation of vaccination passes.

“And so we will continue to do so, until the end. This is the strategy,” Macron continued.

“When my freedom threatens the freedom of others, I become irresponsible. An irresponsible person is no longer a citizen.”

COVID Coup: French National Assembly Rejects Macron’s Vaccine Passport in Shock Votehttps://t.co/hC3zfwiYcl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 4, 2022

The comments have had a knock-on effect on how politicians perceived the government’s plan, with the head of Les Républicains, Christian Jacob, saying that he “refused to endorse a text which aims to piss off the French”.

Meanwhile, Damien Abad, who leads Les Républicains representatives in the French National Assembly, lambasted Macron, saying that the remarks were “unworthy, irresponsible and premeditated” and ultimately fall under the bracket of “childish cynicism”, according to a Le Monde report.

Ugo Bernalicis, a representative from the socialist La France Insoumise (LFI) party denounced a “political crisis triggered by the presidential monarch, who allows himself to insult part of the French”.

“Is it a text to piss off more, or piss off less?” asked another LFI member, Mathilde Panot.

A meeting on the bill resumed at 3pm local time on Wednesday. Speaking during the debate, French health minister Olivier Véran claimed that, controversial or not, 66,000 people had come forward to receive their first vaccine dose since Macron’s comments were made, implying that in the view of the French government the threat to “piss off” the public had worked.

Vaccine Passports are ‘Disguised’ Mandates, Admits French Health Secretary https://t.co/eC3n7PTztb — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 20, 2021

While Macron’s remarks have been a political bombshell in France, it is not the first time that the mask of a French government official has slipped regarding COVID restrictions in the country.

Speaking on the possible introduction of vaccination passes in the country, the French Minister for Health, Olivier Véran, admitted the measure was “a disguised form of vaccination obligation. But it’s more effective.”

“Preventing people from going to bars, restaurants, places that receive the public, if they are not vaccinated, is more effective than fining them €100 when caught in the street,” the minister said.

France already has a so-called “Health Pass” system in place, which prevents unvaccinated individuals from availing of a wide variety of amenities in the country without showing proof of a negative test for the Chinese Coronavirus.

Unboosted individuals within the nation have also begun having their privileges stripped.

Those who have not yet received an additional jab are to have their health passes deactivated, with the documents becoming invalid seven months after an individual’s last COVID vaccination.

The pass can then only be reactivated after a booster is administered.