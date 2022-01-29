For the first time since leftist Mayor Sadiq Khan was elected, more Londoners think he is performing “badly” than “well”.

In a poll conducted by British data analytics firm YouGov, 48 per cent of Londoners indicated that they believe Labour’s Mayor Sadiq Khan is performing “badly” compared to 38 per cent who said he’s “doing well”.

The poll was conducted between the 7th and 10th of January and consisted of 1,115 adults in London who are said to be representative of London’s diverse population. The survey represents the first time since he was elected in 2016 that more Londoner’s were recorded holding a critical rather than positive view of Khan in a YouGov opinion poll.

The survey found that Londoners were critical of the leftist mayor’s handling of crime in the capital city, with 60 per cent believing he was handling crime “badly”, 49 per cent of whom were individuals who voted Labour at the last general election in 2019.

There have been over 100 homicides every year in London during Khan’s tenure – with 30 under-18s killed in the capital in 2021.

In 2017, London was dubbed the “acid attack hotspot” of the Western World, when three-quarters of all acid attacks in Britain occurred in multicultural London.

Londoners have also been terrorised by often armed and violent individuals on mopeds, with 43,974 criminal incidents involving a moped being recorded between 2017 and 2019.

Farage: Sadiq Khan Should Stop ‘Grandstanding’ About Trump and Fight Crime https://t.co/SlFKgX6ocr — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 3, 2018

The YouGov poll also showed poor popularity for London’s first female and lesbian Metropolitan Police Chief, Dame Cressida Dick, with 52 per cent indicating they think she is doing a bad job.

Dick has faced criticism of her handling of protests since the start of the pandemic with Metropolitan police officers under her command kneeling to the “neo-Marxist” Black Lives Matter, and also refusing to remove climate protestors from the road, including when they blocked ambulances.

Dame Cressida has also been accused of fostering a “two-tier policing” system in which left-wing protests are seemingly given more leeway than those from non-woke causes – such as anti-lockdown marches – which have often descended into violent altercations.

In the YouGov poll, Labour’s leader Sir Keir Starmer did not fare any better than Sadiq Khan with 47 per cent of voters in London believing he is doing a poor job and only 33 per cent thinking he is performing well.