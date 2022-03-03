An Italian entrepreneur in the city of Mantua has claimed to have received dozens of requests from people looking to build bomb-proof bunkers.

Italian entrepreneur Giulio Cavicchioli, the owner of Minus Energie, said he has received dozens of requests from Italians regarding the construction of bunkers and safety shelters, which his company has done previously for NATO and the Italian Air Force.

“Also this last afternoon we received at least a dozen calls with requests for information,” Cavicchioli told Italian media this week but noted the difficulties in building a bunker for private clients saying, “First of all, the authorization of the Municipality is needed, then some important parameters must be respected.”

According to a report from Italian newspaper Il Giornale, the bunkers cost between €2-3,000 per square metre and the options for bunkers range from 20 square metres to 100 square metres depending on the needs of the client and how many people are expecting to be accommodated.

Concern over a broader conflict has led Finns to buy large quantities of anti-radiation iodine tablets and to prepare a thousand beds for fleeing Ukrainians as Russia threatens consequences if the country joins NATO. https://t.co/WMuJDiXkzU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 27, 2022

“To survive you need air, with the related treatment systems, then you need toilets and a structure that resists the lateral thrust in case of explosion,” Cavicchioli said and added, “Then, of course, you need the reserves: water and food.”

Italians are not the only people in Europe who appear spooked by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia last week.

Last week many pharmacies in Finland reported a surge in purchases of iodine tablets, which are used to treat radiation sickness in the event of nuclear fallout, with some pharmacies claiming to have entirely sold out while others were limiting supply to customers.

Last week, Russia warned Finland and Sweden against seeking to join the NATO military alliance, although Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto largely dismissed the warning saying, “we’ve heard this before.”