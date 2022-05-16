Sweden Formally Announces NATO Membership Application

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 16, 2022. - Sweden will apply for membership in NATO as a deterrent against Russian aggression, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a historic reversal of the country's decades-long military non-alignment. "The government has decided …
STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Sweden´s prime minister has announced that Sweden will join Finland in seeking NATO membership in the wake of Russia´s invasion of Ukraine, a historic shift that comes after more than 200 years of military nonalignment in the Nordic country.

The move on Monday, which is likely to upset the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, came after neighboring Finland announced Sunday that it too would seek to join the 30-country military alliance.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson called it “a historic change in our country´s security policy” as she addressed lawmakers in the Swedish capital.

“We will inform NATO that we want to become a member of the alliance,” she said. “Sweden needs formal security guarantees that come with membership in NATO.”

