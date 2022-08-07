UK Tax Collectors Spending over £1 Million Per Year on ‘Diversity Officers’

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the United Kingdom’s tax collecting agency, has reportedly spent millions in taxpayer money employing full-time diversity and inclusion officers.

The very people responsible for taxing the British public have reportedly been using the hard-earned cash of workers to employ woke diversity officers to the tune of over £3 million from since 2019 alone.

According to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request reported by the Westminster political blog Guido Fawkes, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs is spending £1,019,534 per year to employ 16 full-time diversity tsars.

The site noted, however, that the FoI request reveals that the 16 are not alone in performing ‘diversity’ roles within the tax-collecting agency, with others taking on such roles in addition to their “regular duties”.

The report claimed that out of the 16 full-time diversity employees, one is earning a Grade 6 salary, which can mean up to £80,384 per year in London, while five others are on Grade 7 salaries, which can reach £66,712.

The FoI request also revealed that the HMRC has its own ‘Race Delivery Programme’, which has a budget of £1.5 million for the 2022-23 reporting period, with “16.87 full-time equivalent staff”.

It comes as Attorney-General Suella Braverman ordered her staff this week to scrap all diversity programmes in the Government Legal Department.

Braverman, who was recently winnowed out of the Tory leadership race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, said that she was “horrified” to find out that government lawyers “spent nearly 2,000 hours of their taxpayer-funded time last year attending lectures on ‘micro-incivilities’, different ‘lived experiences’ and ‘how to be a straight ally’, courtesy of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights charity Stonewall.”

The Attorney General has called on other government ministers to join her in trying to root out woke programmes from their departments, though it remains to be seen if this will happen given that the Conservative Party, which has held the reins of power for over a decade, has so far failed to stop their spread.

It is also questionable if Braverman will even be able to eliminate the diversity programmes under her watch in light of the fact that a new government will be ushered in on September 5th when Boris Johnson’s replacement is to be given the keys to Number 10.

It is likely, however, that Braverman will have some role in the next government as she was an early and important backer of the current frontrunner, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Braverman, who is seen as representing the right-wing of the Conservative Party in Parliament, has defended Truss’ anti-woke credentials, saying this week: “Long before it was fashionable, she [Liz Truss] has taken a strong line on freedom of speech, freedom of thought, and being against cancel culture.”

The task of rooting out leftism within the British deep state will be no simple task, with reports indicating that woks has spread throughout the civil service. Last week, Breitbart London reported that bureaucrats have been subject to training sessions instructing them that Britain is a racist country and that they should not “contradict” colleagues of colour.

Other reports have claimed that civil servants have been told that they should recognise that there over 100 genders and that it should be seen as normal if their co-workers change their gender on a day-to-day basis.

Leftist ideas on race have also been a key element in the woke takeover of the permanent state, with radical Critical Race Theory advocates such as Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo being featured on “anti-racist” reading lists for government employees.

