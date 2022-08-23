Police have launched an investigation following the tragic shooting of a nine-year-old girl in a Liverpool attack that also saw two others shot on Monday evening.

Merseyside Police said that officers arrived on the scene at a house in Knotty Ash at around 10 pm on Monday night, following reports that a man had fired gunshots within the property.

Officers discovered a nine-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the chest. While she was brought to a hospital, she ultimately died from her injuries.

A man also suffered a bullet wound to the body and a woman suffered a gunshot injury to her hand, police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said in a statement: “This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances.

“This crime is abhorrent and our communities must come forward and tell us who is responsible.

“This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong.

“We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry as a matter of urgency and would ask for dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was visiting the area of Kingsheath Avenue last night.”

The shooting comes despite the draconian gun controls in Britain, with pistols effectively banned in most cases and semi-automatic and pump-action rifles also being strictly restricted. The laws are so onerous that individuals are even prohibited from carrying pepper spray for self-defence.

Defending your home or person is not considered a valid justification for applying to obtain a firearm or shotgun certificate, with most being required to demonstrate a need for hunting or sports shooting.

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka