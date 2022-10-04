Trump Tells ‘My Son Hunter’ Star Fox: Boris Messed up By Going Woke

Speaking with the star of Breitbart’s My Son Hunter, Laurence Fox, former President Donald Trump said that “going liberal” was the downfall of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In an interview with, Laurence Fox — who is currently filling in for Brexit leader Nigel Farage on his primetime GB News programme — former President Donald Trump said that while he still holds personal affection for the ousted British leader, Boris Johnson failed by pursuing leftist policy goals.

“Boris was a friend of mine, perhaps he still is but I haven’t spoken to him in a while,” Trump told Fox, adding: “The problem Boris has is he went liberal all of a sudden, and I think that is crazy.”

“He’s a good man but something happened to him, he changed, he went for windmills all over the place and he went a little bit wokier than I believe he is and I think ultimately that is the thing that got him out,” Trump said.

The former president went on to say that it was this leftward lurch, and not the infamous scandals surrounding parties at Downing Street during lockdown, that ultimately doomed Johnson’s premiership.

BoJo Lost His Mojo: Boris Johnson to Resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdomhttps://t.co/AfRNTkrLe7 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 7, 2022

In contrast, the former president praised newly installed Prime Minister Liz Truss’ push to lower taxes on top earners, a move that she later u-turned on after public pressure.

“I like some of the things she’s done, she seems very nice, a lot of times, finance is inverse,” Trump explained. “I cut taxes substantially and we did much more business, she’s done that and she’s taken some hits from it which surprises me.

“It could be that at the end of the year, there will be bigger revenues, it’s going to be very interesting.”

“What she did was very inverse to what some people thought, but that doesn’t mean that they were right, I have a feeling that she will be right.”

Mr Trump also praised King Charles III and predicted that he will refrain from expressing his personal political leanings, particularly on green agenda items, saying: “I think he’ll probably not discuss certain elements of what he believes, in my opinion.”

“I think Charles is going to do very well, he’s got a great way about him, I think he did very well during the ceremony [Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral].”

At the conclusion of the wide-ranging interview, which covered the war in Ukraine and the upcoming mid-terms, the My Son Hunter star said that he would be willing to play Mr Trump in another film if he would run for president again in 2024.

“If I promise to play you in a movie ‘Trump 2024’, will you run for president again?” Fox asked Trump.

“Oh I think I’d have to consider that strongly,” Mr Trump said, joking that “I’d have a face like that and a voice like that, I would be thrilled to have you [play me]”.

“I will see you and congratulations on a great job too Laurence,” Mr Trump said in reference to his portrayal of the wayward scion of the Biden family, Hunter Biden, in Breitbart’s My Son Hunter.

The film stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

My Son Hunter is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.