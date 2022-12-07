155 Injured, But None Seriously, in Spanish Train Collision

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Two trains collided near Barcelona early Wednesday, injuring 155 people but none seriously, Spanish officials said.
Emergency services for Catalonia said that although three people were taken to medical centers none of the passengers was considered seriously hurt. No further details on the nature of the injuries were given by officials.
Officials say that the collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona.
Firefighters said that no passengers were trapped.
Ester Capella, the Catalan government´s representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio that officials were studying the incident.
MANRESA, BARCELONA CATALONIA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 07: View of the collision of two trains at the Montcada i Reixac station in Manresa, on December 7, in Manresa, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. The number of people affected by the train crash at the Montcada i Reixac – Manresa (Barcelona) station is 150 injured in a minor condition and five in a less serious condition. The circulation of trains on lines R4, R7 and R12 has been restored in both directions through a single track between Montcada Bifurcacio and Terrassa (Barcelona). One hour after the crash the Generalitat’s firefighters had already evacuated the convoy and no one was trapped. Civil Protection has activated the railway emergency plan of Catalonia (Ferrocat) in alert phase and Renfe has explained that the causes of the accident are being investigated. (Photo By Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images)
