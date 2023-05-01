MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has died suddenly at the age of 46, with Melbourne Police discovering his body in the early hours of Monday morning.

Scottish-Australian restaurateur Jock Zonfrillo, who has served as a host of the popular spinnoff of the Gordon Ramsey programme down under since 2019, was found dead in his home on Monday.

At the time of this reporting police have not released any information on the cause of death, however, detectives told the Daily Mail Australia that the reality show star’s death did not appear to be suspicious.

Announcing his death, his family said in a statement: “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.’

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this, and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children Alfie, Ava, Isla, and Sophia.

The Glasgow-born chef, began his journey working in kitchens at the age of just 13-years-old. Zonfrillo was said to have suffered from anxiety, to the point that he carried around stress beads to deal with the condition. The MasterChef star also previously battled heroin addiction, however, there is currently no indication that drugs played any role in his untimely death.

The sudden death of Zonfrillo came on the same day that season 15 of MasterChef Australia was set to debut. The programme, which is set to feature British chef Jamie Oliver as a guest judge, will be postponned as a result of the tragic death.

In response to the death of his co-host, Jamie Oliver wrote: “In total shock to hear of the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. Had the best time working with him for this year’s MasterChef Australia. Jock was very generous with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and the MasterChef team and contestants.”

Gordon Ramsay, who stars in the American version of the programme, said: “Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx”.

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka