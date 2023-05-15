Staff in the UK Parliament have reportedly been told to self-police their co-worker’s speech to conform with the leftist gender theories propped up by the increasingly dystopian British deep state.

A fifteen-page document detailing “gender-identity guidance” for civil servants working in the House of Commons and Lords has demanded that staff report on the “negative behaviours” of their colleagues, such as failing to use so-called preferred pronouns, according to The Telegraph.

The paper, which enjoys the closest relationship with the government, reported that the guidance demands that staff “learn to identify what transphobic behaviour looks like and understand that these must be met with an attitude of zero-tolerance”.

An example of behaviour that should be policed listed in the document said when “another colleague refusing to use a trans person’s preferred pronouns or names”, and therefore should be “dealt with in an appropriate manner”.

The parliamentary staff were then told that they should work to guarantee that “trans experiences are celebrated” so that “trans colleagues feel comfortable bringing their authentic self to work”.

In a section detailing how people should be treated if they claim to be transitioning their gender, the document allegedly stated:“Any negative behaviours will not be tolerated, and we encourage you to report them immediately so they can be dealt with appropriately.”

The document reportedly even covered choice of bathrooms for staff, saying that staff can “use the facilities that match your gender identity or that most closely align with it”, with the Parliament now having both single-sex and gender-neutral toilets.

“It is your choice and we will support you to access the toilets, showers and changing rooms that feel right for you at that time. It may be that you access both male and female facilities, which we support.”

The issue of woke ideology infecting the civil service and indeed the Parliament has been longstanding. However, despite the Conservative government itself seemingly asleep at the wheel, there has been some pushback in the past, with a group of 40 Tory MPs publicly stating in 2020 that they would refuse to take part so-called unconscious bias training.

One of the MPs leading the charge against the woke training, Ben Bradley, told Breitbart London at the time: “I can find no evidence that it has been successful [in combatting racism]… It’s indoctrination, isn’t it?”

Commenting on the latest incursion of woke dogma into the Parliament, the co-founder of the LGB Alliance, Kate Harris, said that policing pronouns was “completely unacceptable in a liberal democracy”.

“This guidance is an activist’s handbook for those who seek to do two things: to pretend that their cult beliefs are mainstream, and second to isolate and ostracise anyone who refuses to accept their ludicrous fantasies,” she said.

“Pronouns are the gateway drug towards unnecessary medicalisation of gender non-conforming children. Wake up Parliament – you are being sold a very dangerous pup.”

A spokesman for the House of Commons denied that the guidance was intended to force staff to police each other’s speech, but rather to merely promote an “inclusive working environment”, adding: “The guidance has recently been reviewed and will shortly be replaced. It was provided for House administration staff only, not members or members’ staff.”

