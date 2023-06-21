We had five years to stop using fossil fuels to prevent wiping out “all of humanity” from June 21st 2018, Greta Thunberg claimed in a now-deleted Tweet.

Today is the anniversary of a doomsday prediction made by Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg when she was just 15 years old June 21st 2018, stating the human race had five years to end fossil fuels or face certain death. She wrote then:

A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.

While these alarming, but later forgotten warnings with very definite and certain sounding timescales are a major part of green propaganda, this particular instance has taken on a life of its own due to the Streisand Effect, given as the deadline date approached Thunberg was caught having deleted the claim.

Enjoy your final minutes, because, according to Greta Thunberg & her "top climate scientist" humanity will be "wiped out" at 11.18am today, because we didn't stop using fossil fuels five years ago… 🌎 pic.twitter.com/myVCLspQnr — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) June 21, 2023

As previously reported, remembering these deadline predictions are dangerous for the left because if civilisation really is beyond the point of no return, they lose all their political power. Fact-checkers have tried to neuter the Tweet-delete by pointing out she said humanity would merely run out of time to save itself this year, not that humanity would actually end in 2023, pointing out what is obvious to anyone with basic reading comprehension.

As for Thunberg, she certainly isn’t acting like anything changes today. Indeed, as reported she was spending this week getting picked up by police for sitting in front of oil tankers, hardly the act of a woman who believes all hope is now lost.