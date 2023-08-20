The office of far-left Mayor Sadiq Khan has been accused of spreading racism after it published a guide that featured a picture of a white family with the caption “doesn’t represent real Londoners”.

A series of guidance on practices for city government media publications produced by the office of Mayor Khan dubbed ‘Look Book – Mayor of London Brand Guidelines’ was taken down from the mayor’s official website after it was accused of anti-white racism.

Despite claiming that the guidance was meant to demonstrate that Khan’s administration seeks to serve “everyone no matter, their age, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability or family make-up,” the publication went on to display a picture of a young white couple with two white children walking along the Thames with the words “Doesn’t represent real Londoners”.

It went on to say that “the photos we use should reflect a recognisable, real and diverse London.”

Khans’ office has so far refused to apologise, merely telling the Mail on Sunday that the picture’s caption was added by a staff member “in error” and that it “doesn’t reflect the view of the Mayor or the Greater London Authority.” The post has since been removed and a spokesman said that the content is being “reviewed to ensure the language and guidance is appropriate”.

In response to the divisive message, Brexit leader Nigel Farage said: “Sadiq Khan’s London is run by an anti-white prejudice, which could be called racism.”

Trade unionist activist Paul Embery seconded the assessment, saying that it was “straightforward racism. No other way to describe it.”

Conservative London Assembly Member Susan Hall, who will face off with Khan in next year’s mayoral election, has called on the leftist Labour Party mayor to apologise to the public.

“All Londoners are real Londoners, no matter their ethnicity, and Sadiq Khan needs to apologise and stop these desperate, politically-motivated attempts to divide people.”

Hall went on to criticise the guidebook for the amount of space used to mandate how Mr Khan is portrayed in government publications, with the guidance stating that “photos of the Mayor should be active and engaging.”

Alongside more than 20 acceptable pictures of Khan, it went on to say: “When you photograph the Mayor, make sure his staff and any known/ political figures are out of the shot.”

It is not the first time that Mr Khan’s government has been criticised for engaging in anti-white racism, with Transport for London (TfL), which Khan serves as the chairman of, advertised a paid position earlier this year for candidates of “non-white heritage“.

