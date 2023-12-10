‘Never Again Is Now’ — Thousands Rally in Berlin Against Antisemitism

A young man wears a kippah during a demonstration against anti-Semitism on December 10, 2023 at Brandenburger Gate in Berlin. (Photo by MICHELE TANTUSSI / AFP) (Photo by MICHELE TANTUSSI/AFP via Getty Images)
MICHELE TANTUSSI/AFP via Getty Images
BERLIN (AP) – Several thousand people demonstrated against antisemitism in Berlin on Sunday as Germany grapples with a large increase in anti-Jewish incidents following Hamas’ attack on Israel two months ago.

Police estimated that around 3,200 people gathered in the rain in the German capital, while organizers put the figure at 10,000, German news agency dpa reported. Participants in the protest, titled “Never again is now,” marched to the Brandenburg Gate.

A group tracking antisemitism in Germany said in late November that it had documented a drastic increase in antisemitic incidents in the month after Hamas’ attack – a total of 994, an increase of 320% compared with the same period a year earlier.

10 December 2023, Berlin: Participants in a demonstration protest against anti-Semitism under the slogan "Germany stands up - Never again is now!". Several initiatives and celebrities support the demonstration Photo: Carsten Koall/dpa (Photo by Carsten Koall/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Germany’s main Jewish leader, Josef Schuster, said that “antisemitism is common practice in Germany in the middle of society,” and called for solidarity with Israel and with Jewish life in Germany.

Germany’s labor minister, Hubertus Heil, said that many decent people are too quiet on the issue. “We don’t need a decent, silent majority – we need a clear and loud majority that stands up now, and not later,” he said.

The event had wide support, with the speaker of the German parliament and Berlin’s mayor also among its backers.

