King Charles III will undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate next week, Buckingham Palace has said in a statement.

The King’s condition is benign, Buckingham Palace stated on Wednesday, noting “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate”. Non-cancerous enlarged prostate is common in older men and is “not usually a serious threat to health”.

He will receive a “corrective procedure” next week. The King was born in November 1948 and is 75 years old.

The announcement on the King’s health and the news he would be attending hospital and postponing public engagements while he recovered came the same day as a statement from Kensington Palace on the health of the Princess of Wales. Clarence House, the official home and office of the heir apparent the Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine the Princess of Wales said she had undergone surgery for a “planned abdominal procedure” and was expected to remain there for up to two weeks.

King Charles III is the King of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Papua New Guinea, and ten other Commonwealth Realms besides. As a Constitutional monarch, his assent is required for the passing of laws but in practice this is now a mere formality, and he acts on the advice of his Prime Minister and Parliament. Charles ascended the throne in 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who had a record-breaking reign of over 70 years.

The new King has not rushed to see the symbols and devices of the old Queen replaced in his reign, saying he wishes to not see unecessary cost incurred by having all military and police uniforms rebadged, for instance, with the new crown and ‘CRIII’ Royal cipher immediately, instead replacing old things as they wear out or are needed for particular state events. The Palace has this week published the new official portrait of the King, seen dressed in the uniform of Admiral of the Fleet, which will be hung in thousands of schools, government offices, and hospitals nationwide.