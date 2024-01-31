Left Wing Local Council Hits EV Owners with Extra Charges to Park Outside Their Homes

A left wing local council is slapping massive parking charges on electric vehicles (EVs) in the name of protecting the environment.

EV owners will also pay to park outside their homes for the first time in Westminster, Central London, with the charge being levied as part of a broader “climate change” package of imposts brought in by the Labour council.

The Sun reports local residents will find their general parking discount is axed from April — in a bid to achieve net zero.

Local Tory MP Nickie Aiken told the outlet: “It makes a mockery of its (Westminster’s) claims to want to tackle climate change and support small businesses with electric vans.”

The high unit cost of used electric vehicles (EVs) is holding back the electrification of the car market, new research suggests, with a lack of community charging facilities, short driving range, and disinterested customers. https://t.co/MIFXwPwkhe — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 22, 2022

But Westminster councillor Paul Dimoldenberg said it is keeping charges “fair, proportionate, and as low as possible.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has joined the fray saying the council should think again, accusing the council of “penalising hard-working people” and urged it to rethink “the damaging proposals”.

He spoke out in the House of Commons after local Conservative MP Nickie Aiken raised it at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Ed Pitt Ford, a Conservative councillor in the area, slammed the move, saying local motorists and businesses would be hammered by the costs, GB News reports.

The councillor for Pimlico North Ward, said: “The council are proposing a massive tax hike on electric vehicle drivers as they increase parking charges by up to 1,800 per cent on EVs.

“Particularly hard-hit will be tradespeople and small businesses who have done the right thing by switching to EVs and will now see charges increase by up to £35 a day.

“It’s not good for business, it’s not good for climate change and it’s not good for residents.”

Similarly, Nickie Aiken, Conservative MP for Westminster, said it “beggars’ belief” the Labour-run council wanted to increase parking fees for cleaner vehicles.