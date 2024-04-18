Electric Vehicle Sales Plunge Across Europe as Demand Stalls

Electric vehicle (EV) sales plunged across Europe in March as demand dried up despite the E.U.’s push to ban petrol and diesel vehicles by the middle of the next decade.

The Daily Telegraph reports sales of battery-powered cars dropped by 11.3 percent as demand in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, plunged by 28.9 percent, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Only 13 percent of new registrations were electric, down from 13.9 percent in March last year and down from 14.6 percent for all of 2023, continuing a long-term trend, as Breitbart News reported.

Overall figures show electric vehicle sales have stalled despite Europe’s plans to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine cars by 2035.

According to the Telegraph report, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla have all recorded falling electric vehicle sales in the first three months of the year.

It came as new vehicle registrations overall fell by 5.3 percent across the E.U. to one million last month.

The slowdown in EV sales in recent months has not been limited to Europe.

Tesla, for example, saw its deliveries slump in the first quarter for the first annual drop since the start of the pandemic in 2020, missing analyst forecasts in a sign that even price cuts haven’t been able to stave off an increasing consumer scepticism about the long-term EV market.