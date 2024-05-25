A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the wake of a double stabbing on a Bournemouth beach which left one woman dead and another hospitalised late Friday evening.

Dorset Police said that they received reports at 11:42 pm on Friday that two people had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach in Bournemouth, England.

A 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she continues to be treated for serious injuries.

On Saturday, the force announced that a “17-year-old boy from Lancashire” had been arrested on suspicion of murder. No further details about the suspect have been made public.

The site of the stabbing, Durley Chine, is a hot spot for families on holiday. Thousands were expected to visit the beach over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We have worked tirelessly throughout the night since the initial report and have been able to progress our investigation.

“Foremost, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who very tragically lost her life.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries and a cordon remains in place and is likely to remain so for some time.”

“I would like to renew my appeal for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Durley Chine beach between 10pm on Friday 24 May 2024 and midnight and saw anything unusual. Information can be uploaded through our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal for this case,” Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey urged.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”